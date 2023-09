The Yankees placed Abreu on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right hamstring strain.

Abreu has struggled heavily as of late, logging a 7.20 ERA and 1.87 WHIP through 15 frames since Aug. 1. He'll now be put on the shelf for the next two weeks, though there is still room for him to return before the end of the season. Nick Ramirez was brought up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.