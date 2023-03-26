Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Sunday that Abreu will be included in the Yankees' Opening Day bullpen, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Abreu turned in uneven results during Grapefruit League play, yielding six runs and striking out just four over 9.1 innings, but he issued just one walk and held opposing batters to a .222 average. Ultimately, that level of performance along with the fact that he doesn't have minor-league options remaining was enough for Abreu to secure his spot on the roster. He'll likely be ticketed for low-leverage work out of the bullpen.