Abreu (2-1) earned the win Sunday against the Reds, striking out one over 1.1 perfect innings.

Abreu relieved Luis Severino in the fifth inning before pitching a clean sixth to earn his second win of the season. The 27-year-old Abreu has delivered three consecutive -scoreless appearances, allowing just one walk in that span, after surrendering three runs in his previous three outings. Abreu lowered his ERA to 4.24 with a 1.46 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB while recording three holds in 23.1 innings this year.