Abreu picked up a hold Friday against the Reds, allowing one walk and striking out one batter in a scorless inning.

Abreu threw just 10 of 21 pitches for a strike, but he got through his frame yielding just one baserunner. The right-hander went through a rough stretch from May 9 to May 14 during which he gave up a run in each of his three appearances covering 3.2 total innings, but he's since had back-to-back scoreless outings. Abreu has picked up a hold in each of his past two games after collecting just one hold through his first 15 contests this season.