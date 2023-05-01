Abreu pitched one inning against Texas on Sunday, allowing six runs on two hits and four walks while striking out one batter.

Abreu had pitched well this season prior to Sunday, allowing just two earned runs -- both against Toronto on April 21 -- over 12.1 innings. His ERA took a huge hit Sunday, however, jumping from 1.46 to 5.40. The damage was largely due to his inability to find the zone, as he threw only 20 of 41 pitches for a strike and issued four free passes. In fact, the final three batters he faced all reached via walk and eventually came around to score. Abreu struggled with his control last season, posting a 12.8 percent walk rate across 38.2 frames, and he's already issued 10 free passes over his first 13.1 innings in 2023.