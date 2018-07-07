Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Dealing with knee issue, not arm injury
Contrary to previous reports, the injury that forced Chapman to leave Saturday's game against the Blue Jays had nothing to do with his arm but was instead a flare-up of the left knee tendinitis he has been battling in recent weeks, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
It remains a concern that Chapman had to leave the game, but the situation doesn't appear nearly as dire as it could have if he were dealing with an arm injury. It sounds as though Chapman could have remained in the game, but manager Aaron Boone decided it wasn't worth leaving him in with the Yankees leading by four. It's not yet clear whether Chapman will need time on the disabled list or just a day or two to rest his knee.
