Chapman signed a contract with Pittsburgh on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Chapman is headed to his fourth team in the last three seasons, as he made 43 appearances for the Yankees in 2022 and then began the 2023 campaign in Kansas City before finishing out the year in Texas. Following a 30-save season in 2021 with the Yankees, the fireballer has struggled to hold down a closer's role, securing 15 total saves over the last two years. David Bednar will undoubtedly remain the closer in Pittsburgh after putting together the best season of his young career in 2023, but Chapman will likely be in line for high-leverage opportunities and the occasional save chance in 2024.