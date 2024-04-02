Chapman picked up the save Monday against Washington. He pitched one-third of an inning with no strikeouts.

Chapman entered the ninth inning with two outs and runners on first and second after Ryder Ryan already allowed a run in the inning. The veteran lefty induced a flyball from Lane Thomas to secure the Pirates' fifth straight win and his first save in black and gold. Chapman is the fourth different Pittsburgh reliever to collect a save this season, but the closer's job still belongs to David Bednar currently.