Chapman (6-5) blew a save and was tagged with Thursday's loss to Seattle. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk without retiring a batter.

Chapman, who worked the eighth inning of a close game Wednesday, was given the closing opportunity Thursday but failed to secure a win that would have clinched Texas' first postseason berth since 2016. He was removed after back-to-back singles and a walk (eight pitches, three strikes). Jonathan Hernandez inherited Chapman's runners and nearly got out of jam, but he allowed a two-run, walk-off double to J.P. Crawford. Neither single off Chapman was hard hit, but the performance adds to a stretch of shaky relief from the closer. Over the last 14 outings going back to Aug. 21, Chapman is 1-3 with two blown saves, a 6.23 ERA and 12 walks allowed over 13 innings.