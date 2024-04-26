Chapman (0-2) allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out one to take the loss Thursday against the Brewers.

Chapman entered the game in the eighth inning with a one-run lead. He initially ran into some bad luck when a runner reached base on weak contact that didn't leave the infield, but he then threw a wild pitch and served up a home run to Gary Sanchez. Chapman began the season with 5.1 scoreless innings, but he's since allowed six earned runs across his last 2.2 frames and four appearances.