Chapman gave up a run on two hits in the ninth inning but still managed to pick up his third save Sunday against Atlanta.

Chapman came in with a three-run lead in the ninth and worked in and out of trouble to grab his second save in his last four appearances. The veteran has taken over the Pirates ninth-inning role since losing closer David Bednar to injury on June 19th. There is still no timetable for Bednar's return from an oblique injury, so Chapman is likely looking at a few more save opportunities in the meantime.