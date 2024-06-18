Chapman hit one batter and struck out one across a scoreless seventh inning to record a hold Monday against the Reds.
Chapman tallied his team-leading 13th hold. His numbers remain inflated after a shaky start to the season, but he's managed to turn in eight scoreless efforts in his last nine appearances. Chapman has still walked six batters across 8.2 innings in that span, but he has otherwise been effective.
