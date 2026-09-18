Chapman downplayed his lat issue Friday, saying he's "not worried at all" about the injury and plans to pitch again during Boston's final regular-season homestand next week, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Chapman said he first felt it Tuesday, and he's improved throughout the week. With Boston closing in on a playoff berth, the Red Sox will likely be conservative with their star closer. Garrett Whitlock filled in during the ninth inning of Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers, locking down his fourth save of the season. it sounds like Chapman will be unavailable for this weekend's set with the Rays.

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