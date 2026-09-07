Chapman earned the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Orioles, allowing one hit and no walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Chapman was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and navigated the top of the Orioles' order to close the door. The veteran closer owns a 1.80 ERA in 20 second-half appearances and has now converted 17 straight save chances since his last blown save June 28. On the year, he's 33-for-35 in save opportunities with a 2.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 65:20 K:BB across 48.2 innings.