Chapman (1-4) blew a save and was tagged with Sunday's loss to the Mets. He allowed two runs on two hits, three walks and two strikeouts in 0.2 innings.

Chapman entered with a one-run lead in the ninth but loaded the bases and gave up a go-ahead two-run single to Francisco Lindor. Chapman was erratic with his control as he matched his season-high with three walks and threw 40 pitches, his third-most in an outing in his career. The veteran has been the Pirates closer since David Bednar went down with an oblique injury, but this is now three straight outings in which he gives up at least one run.