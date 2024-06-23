Chapman gave up a run on a hit and a walk in the ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Rays. He struck out one.

David Bednar is dealing with some tightness in his side and was unavailable, leaving ninth-inning duties to his 36-year-old set-up man. Chapman walked the first batter he faced before surrendering an RBI double to Yandy Diaz, but the southpaw got Isaac Paredes to ground out to end the threat. Chapman has been scored upon only twice in his last 10 appearances, posting a 1.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB through 9.2 innings over that stretch. Bednar's injury isn't considered serious, but Chapman should handle closing duties until he's ready to return.