Chapman struck out two without allowing a baserunner across a scoreless ninth inning against the Reds on Wednesday.

Chapman entered the game in the ninth inning with a five-run lead, marking his first appearance since Saturday. He struggled to begin the season but has pitched well for significant stretches, most recently allowing two earned runs across 8.2 innings in June while posting a 13:4K:BB. Chapman should see most of Pittsburgh's save chances while David Bednar (oblique) is sidelined.