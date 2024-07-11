Chapman picked up the save Thursday against Milwaukee, striking out one batter during a perfect ninth inning.

Chapman inherited a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning and required only nine pitches to retire Christian Yelich, Willy Adames and Sal Frelick in order. Chapman has consistently seen ninth-inning work since David Bednar (oblique) got injured June 22, but Chapman's allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and six walks across 7.2 innings with three saves in four opportunities during that stretch.