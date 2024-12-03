Chapman agreed to a one-year, $10.75 million contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Control continues to be a major issue for Chapman, who issued 39 free passes over 61.2 innings with the Pirates in 2024. However, he also struck out 98 batters and, even though he will turn 37 years old in February, he still ranked in the 98th percentile in fastball velocity this past season. With Kenley Jansen expected to depart in free agency, Chapman will be a candidate to close in Boston, along with Liam Hendriks and Justin Slaten.