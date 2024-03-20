Chapman has allowed two earned runs across five innings while striking out seven and walking one in Grapefruit League action.

The Pirates signed Chapman with the idea of him being the setup man for David Bednar (lat). He appears to be ready for that role, as he's turned in clean outings in three of his last four appearances. Bednar is expected to avoid the injured list to begin the season, though Chapman would be the leading candidate for saves if Bednar suffers a setback.