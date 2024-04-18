Chapman was given a two-game suspension and fine Thursday for his actions versus the Mets on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Chapman got into an altercation with an umpire and was ejected during the bottom of the eighth inning in Monday's loss against the Mets. The lefty was credited for the loss after surrendering three runs and recording just one out during the appearance. He is permitted to appeal the suspension.
