Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Fights hamstring tightness Tuesday

Chapman admitted to feeling some tightness in his right hamstring while pitching the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over the Mets, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Chapman allowed two runs in the final frame but was ultimately able to get Juan Lagares to ground out for the final out of the game en route to the closer's 16th save of the season. While running to cover first base on the game's final play, Chapman appeared to tweak his right hamstring and left the field grimacing. In a postgame interview, he admitted to feeling some hamstring tightness, but added that it's not something he's worried about. Though the hard-throwing lefty downplayed the ailment, it's certainly something worth monitoring in the coming days. David Robertson and Dellin Betances would be next in line for save opportunities if Chapman is forced to miss any time.