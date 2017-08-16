Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Fights hamstring tightness Tuesday
Chapman admitted to feeling some tightness in his right hamstring while pitching the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over the Mets, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Chapman allowed two runs in the final frame but was ultimately able to get Juan Lagares to ground out for the final out of the game en route to the closer's 16th save of the season. While running to cover first base on the game's final play, Chapman appeared to tweak his right hamstring and left the field grimacing. In a postgame interview, he admitted to feeling some hamstring tightness, but added that it's not something he's worried about. Though the hard-throwing lefty downplayed the ailment, it's certainly something worth monitoring in the coming days. David Robertson and Dellin Betances would be next in line for save opportunities if Chapman is forced to miss any time.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Allows two runs while converting 16th save•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Earns 15th save despite three walks Friday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Closes out Tribe for 14th save•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records two-out save versus Tigers•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Pitches two scoreless for third win•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Earns 12th save of season Tuesday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...