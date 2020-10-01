Chapman threw the final two innings of the Yankees' win Wednesday in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against Cleveland, striking out four while allowing just one hit and zero runs.

Chapman hadn't been asked to record more than three outs in any of his 13 regular-season appearances, but he was called upon with men on first and second and none out in a tie game in the bottom of the eighth this time around. He immediately relinquished the lead, allowing an RBI single to Cesar Hernandez on his very first pitch, but a strikeout and a double play got him out of the inning without further damage. After the Yankees scored a pair of runs to take the lead in the top of the ninth, he finished the job and the series in the bottom of the inning, recording one groundout and three strikeouts (with one batter reaching first on a passed ball). He'll need a rest after the extended outing, but he'll get one, as Game 1 of the ALDS against the Rays won't take place until Monday.