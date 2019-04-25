Romine wasn't used off the bench Wednesday in the Yankees' 6-5 win over the Angels.

With Gary Sanchez (calf) returning to the lineup following a brief stay on the 10-day injured list, Romine will resume his usual duties as the Yankees' No. 2 catcher. While Sanchez was sidelined, Romine at least provided a little help to those who scooped him up with seven hits in 25 at-bats (.280 average) to go with six RBI and three runs.