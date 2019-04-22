Yankees' Brad Miller: Signs minor-league deal

Miller has signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees, the club announced Monday.

The veteran infielder became a free agent after he was designated for assignment by the Indians on Wednesday, clearing the way for the Yankees to pick him up on a minor-league deal as a depth move with the team currently depleted by injuries. Miller slashed .250/.325/.417 in 13 games with Cleveland, and could get called up at some point in the event of another injury or if Tyler Wade continues to struggle at the plate.

