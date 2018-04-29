Yankees' Brandon Drury: Playing regularly on rehab assignment
Drury (impaired vision) is participating in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but remains without an estimated return date, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.
Since beginning his rehab assignment on April 24, Drury has played in four games. Over said outings he's gone 6-for-13 (.462) and scored three runs. However, it's unclear when the Yankees are looking to bring him off the disabled list. It remains to be seen what Drury's role will be once he returns to full health, as top prospects Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar have been sound options since being promoted to the big club.
