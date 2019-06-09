Yankees' Brett Gardner: Cleared for Sunday

Gardner (mouth) will start in left field and seventh Sunday against the Indians, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Gardner busted his lip during Saturday's 8-4 loss, which didn't force him to exit the contest but required six stitches when he visited doctors afterwards. With the laceration sealed up, Gardner will be good to go for the series finale and will be looking to end an 0-for-19 skid at the plate over his past five outings.