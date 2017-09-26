Play

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Held out Tuesday

Gardner is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Gardner is batting just .208 against left-hander pitchers this season, so he'll get the day off with the Rays sending out southpaw Blake Snell. Clint Frazier will start in left field and bat eighth in his stead.

