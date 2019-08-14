Maybin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

The Yankees are giving Gleyber Torres a day out of the field and deploying him at designated hitter, leaving no lineup spot available for Maybin. After performing well initially upon returning from the 10-day injured list in late July, Maybin has gone 2-for-18 with seven strikeouts over his past five starts.

