Frazier went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's 11-4 win at Baltimore.

Frazier was without a home run since April 22, but he busted out in a major way Tuesday with a pair of 400-plus foot blasts to center field. The 24-year-old entered the game 1-for-17 with nine strikeouts over his last six games. Frazier now has a .268/.300/.518 slash line with eight home runs and 23 RBI in 31 games.