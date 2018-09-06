Manager Aaron Boone said Frazier (concussion) suffered a setback and will likely miss the remainder of the season, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.

Frazier was limited to just 69 games this season due to recurring concussion symptoms stemming from a head injury he suffered at the start of spring training. The 23-year-old hit .265/.390/.353 across 41 plate appearances with the Yankees this season.