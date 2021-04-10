Frazier isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rays.
Frazier had been in the starting lineup in each of the first seven games of the year, but he'll get a day off after he went hitless with six strikeouts in 13 at-bats across the last three games. Brett Gardner will take over in left field Saturday, batting sixth.
