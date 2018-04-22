The Yankees selected Hale's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Hale had started three games for the Triple-A club, posting a 5.52 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 14.2 innings. He'll work in long relief for the Yankees and likely won't be in store for an extended stay on the 40-man roster.

