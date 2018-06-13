Hale isn't expected to receive a promotion to the Yankees after the big club announced Double-A Trenton pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga would start Friday against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Though Hale has more extensive MLB experience than Loaisiga, the 30-year-old's 4.58 ERA and 6.1 K/9 in 186.2 career innings didn't inspire much confidence he would thrive in a starting role with the big club. The Yankees thus elected to give the younger, higher-upside Loaisiga the first crack at filling the opening in the rotation created by Masahiro Tanaka's (hamstrings) move to the disabled list. Hale will continue to make regular starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where has submitted a 4.69 ERA over 40.1 innings on the season.