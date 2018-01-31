Hale agreed to a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Hale spent a majority of the 2017 season with Triple-A Oklahoma City within the Dodgers' system, posting a 4.27 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with a 39:7 K:BB over nine starts (55.2 innings). He will likely serve as organizational depth for the Yankees moving forward, as he's appeared in just two major-league games the past two seasons.