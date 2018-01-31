Yankees' David Hale: Signs minor league deal with Yankees
Hale agreed to a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Hale spent a majority of the 2017 season with Triple-A Oklahoma City within the Dodgers' system, posting a 4.27 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with a 39:7 K:BB over nine starts (55.2 innings). He will likely serve as organizational depth for the Yankees moving forward, as he's appeared in just two major-league games the past two seasons.
More News
-
Dodgers' David Hale: Inks MiLB deal with Dodgers•
-
Orioles' David Hale: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' David Hale: Claimed off waivers by Orioles on Monday•
-
Rockies' David Hale: Designated for assignment•
-
Rockies' David Hale: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Rockies' David Hale: Optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque•
-
Sleepers 1.0: Quest for value
Which players might not get enough respect on Draft Day? Scott White names 12 of the most likely...
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...