Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre activated Garcia (finger) from its 7-day injured list Thursday and assigned him to Double-A Somerset, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.

Though Garcia was initially moved to the IL on May 31 after experiencing a loss of feeling in his fingers, he appeared to overcome that issue quickly. However, because Garcia had struggled mightily at Triple-A before landing on the IL -- he turned in a 10.38 ERA and 2.26 WHIP in 21.2 innings -- the Yankees opted to have him stay at their extended spring training facility to work on his mechanics. Garcia will make his return to game action as a member of Somerset's rotation, but if he shouldn't have to wait long for a promotion to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre if he fares well in his initial outings at Double-A.