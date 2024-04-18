Garcia earned the save in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Kansas City after allowing a hit and a walk over two scoreless innings.

Closer Michael Kopech and setup men Jordan Leasure and Steven Wilson all pitched in Wednesday's matinee, and Garcia was called upon for the multi-inning save in Game 2. It's just the second save of Garcia's career, and the scoreless outing brings his ERA down to 7.27 and WHIP to 1.62. The 24-year-old is pitching better of late with four straight scoreless appearances, though he likely has a lot more work to do in order to be in the mix regularly for high-leverage chances.