Deivi Garcia: Cut loose by Milwaukee
By RotoWire Staff
The Brewers released Garcia on June 4.
Garcia made 14 appearances out of the White Sox bullpen a season ago but had pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level with Milwaukee in 2025 after joining the organization on a minor-league deal over the winter. In his 10 appearances (six starts) with the Brewers' top affiliate in Nashville, Garcia logged a 5.45 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 27:17 K:BB in 33 innings.
