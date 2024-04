The White Sox designated Garcia for assignment Sunday.

Garcia will cede his spot in the White Sox bullpen and on the 40-man roster to right-hander Brad Keller, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. Over his 14 relief appearances for the White Sox this season, Garcia picked up one win and one save, but his ratios (7.07 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB) left much to be desired.