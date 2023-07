Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Garcia was summoned as bullpen depth Thursday, but he was optioned back to the minors the same day. He threw 2.2 scoreless innings against the Orioles, walking three and allowing two hits while striking out one. While he's spent the majority of his season at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Garcia would be a long relief option for the Yankees across the second half of the season.