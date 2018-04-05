Yankees' Dermis Garcia: Nursing minor injury
Garcia is nursing a minor injury in extended spring training but will soon be assigned to Low-A Charleston, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.
Callis makes it seem as though Garcia may not even be placed on the 7-day DL, so it does indeed sound like a minor ailment. A good way of contextualizing Garcia's 80-grade power and strong on-base skills is that he hit .227 in 30 games at Charleston last year and was still 35 percent better than league average (135 wRC+). If everything goes well, he could be Joey Gallo 2.0 in three or four years.
