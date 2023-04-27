Garcia cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas by the Athletics on Wednesday.
Garcia is no longer on the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization. The 25-year-old has an .829 OPS but a 34.3 percent strikeout rate with Vegas this season.
