Garcia isn't starting Tuesday against the Angels.
Garcia has hit at just a .146 clip over the last two weeks, and he will begin Tuesday's game in the dugout. Seth Brown will cover first base while Garcia sits, opening up center field for Cristian Pache to get a start and bat eighth.
