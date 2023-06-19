The Athletics released Garcia on Friday.

After posting a .652 OPS over 125 plate appearances as a rookie with the Athletics a season ago, Garcia failed to make Oakland's Opening Day roster coming out of spring training and was later moved off the 40-man roster in April. The Athletics have now opted to cut ties with the 25-year-old entirely, even though he was holding his own at Las Vegas with a .265/.359/.542 slash line across 192 plate appearances. Garcia shouldn't have much difficulty securing a minor-league deal with another organization, though it's possible he explores his options overseas.