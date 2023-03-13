The Athletics optioned Garcia to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
Garcia will head back to Las Vegas to begin the 2023 campaign after floundering in his first taste of the big leagues in 2022. Though he displayed some decent pop with five home runs and six doubles across 125 plate appearances for Oakland, Garcia struck out 55 times (44 percent) and drew just eight walks (6.5 percent). The 25-year-old will likely need to display improved plate discipline at Triple-A before the Athletics give him another look in the majors.
