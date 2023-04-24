The Athletics designated Garcia for assignment Monday.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for left-hander Sam Long, whom the Athletics acquired from the Giants on Sunday. After failing to win a spot on the Athletics' Opening Day roster, the 25-year-old Garcia created little momentum for a call-up by hitting .242 with a 34.3 percent strikeout rate over his 70 plate appearances at Triple-A Las Vegas so far this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Dermis Garcia: Sent back to minors•
-
Athletics' Dermis Garcia: Sits down Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Dermis Garcia: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Dermis Garcia: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Dermis Garcia: Connects on fifth homer•
-
Athletics' Dermis Garcia: Not starting Thursday•