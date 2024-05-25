The Yankees transferred LeMahieu (foot) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Saturday.

LeMahieu's move to the 60-day IL has no impact on his expected return date of May 28. It will, however, free up a 40-man roster spot for Kevin Smith, who was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace infielder Jon Berti (calf) on the 26-man active roster. LeMahieu will operate as New York's primary third baseman once he returns from the IL, though he'll receive more days off initially as he eases his way back from a non-displaced fracture of his right foot.