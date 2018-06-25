The Yankees could elect to skip German's next scheduled turn against the Red Sox during the upcoming weekend, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

The Yankees are only two games ahead of Boston in the loss column entering Monday, so it makes some sense for the team to bring its top starters to the hill for the three-game series in an attempt to create separation in the standings. With that in mind, German, who was lit up for six runs in three innings Sunday against the Rays, could move to the bullpen temporarily, thereby allowing Luis Severino to start the series finale Sunday. Severino. Thanks to an off day Thursday in addition to Luis Cessa's insertion into the rotation for a spot start Wednesday, Severino would be able to take the hill Sunday on his normal four days' rest. Assuming the Yankees decide to go with Severino on Sunday, German's next start would likely come July 2 against the Braves.