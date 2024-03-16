German signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Friday and was invited to major-league spring training, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Despite throwing the 24th perfect game in MLB history last season, German only turned in a 4.56 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 108.2 innings. German will be given a chance to prove himself during the final weeks of spring training, and he will make $1.25 million this season if he makes the MLB roster. His new deal also includes a $2.25 million club option for 2025.