German was scratched from his start Monday against the Rays due to discomfort in his right armpit, but manager Aaron Boone said that he doesn't expect the 30-year-old to land on the 15-day injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

German first experienced the discomfort Sunday and was unable to play catch, prompting the Yankees to call up Jhony Brito from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on short notice to make a spot start. The Yankees will have German visit with a doctor later Monday, and that meeting should help shed light on whether the right-hander will be able to make his next turn through the rotation. German is tentatively lined up to start Saturday versus the Astros at Yankee Stadium.